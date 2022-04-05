Britain to send surplus ambulances to Ukraine
NHS trusts are expected to donate around 20 vehicles to replace those lost in the fighting.
Britain is to send surplus NHS ambulances to Ukraine to replace vehicles destroyed in Russian attacks, the Government has said.
The Foreign Office said NHS trusts are expected to donate around 20 ambulances, with the first vehicles due to arrive in the country this week.
They include four ambulances being provided by the South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The UK has been among the biggest aid donors, providing food, medicines and generators to help those affected.
“These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring lifesaving care directly to those injured in the conflict.”
Under the NHS’s national ambulance service fleet strategy, vehicles are taken out of service and replaced after five years.
Decommissioned ambulances are normally kept back for resilience, given to approved charities or sent to auction.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.