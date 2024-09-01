Scottish Tory leadership hopeful backed by all five of the party’s MPs

Support truly

Scottish Conservative leadership candidate Russell Findlay has won the backing of all five of the party’s MPs.

Shadow Scottish secretary John Lamont and former Scottish secretary David Mundell have pledged their support.

Another former Scottish secretary, Lord Forsyth, has also backed the former journalist against rivals Murdo Fraser and Meghan Gallacher.

Russell as leader and Murdo as his deputy could be a winning combination Lord Forsyth

Writing in the Mail On Sunday, Lord Forsyth said: “I have no doubt the candidate whose record shows courage, competence, conviction and compassion is Russell Findlay.

“He offers a new way forward focused on the real day-to-day concerns of every voter.

“Murdo Fraser is a good friend and a great servant of the party. Russell as leader and Murdo as his deputy could be a winning combination.”

He warned leading the party would be “quite a challenge” as it is “divided and directionless”.

Mr Lamont said: “I’ve decided to support Russell Findlay to lead our party because he’s got the broad appeal to deliver election success.”

The Scottish Borders MP was Ruth Davidson’s campaign manager when she became party leader in 2011 and he said he recognises “a lot of the same strengths in Russell as she had”.

He added: “He’s positive, determined and he connects with people.

“Russell can earn the trust of people across Scotland that our party must win over.”

Mr Mundell, MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, said Mr Findlay would “keep the party united and bring people together”.

He added: “I’m backing Russell Findlay to get our party winning again across Scotland.

“We need someone who can stand up to John Swinney at First Minister’s Questions and reach out to voters who may have backed Labour or Reform, or didn’t vote at the recent general election.”

Questioned on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Sunday Show programme if the level of support for Mr Findlay means it is “game over” for his own leadership bid, Mr Fraser said he has the backing of three former contenders for the role as well as nine MSPs.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said: “I know I’m not the establishment candidate here. I’m on the one representing the members, representing the grassroots.

“It’s our members who will decide this contest and I think our members probably have had enough of being told from the top what’s good for them.

“There is a huge disconnect between our membership – who want to be involved, want to have a say, want to engage – and some of the leadership we’ve had, which has been quite disdainful of the input of our members, and I’m seeing that anger come out at some of the hustings I’ve been at.”

Meanwhile, Mr Fraser said he would push for VAT on hospitality to be halved, saying a range of measures have led to profits from these businesses being squeezed.

He said: “We have already seen too many go to the wall and this pattern is likely to be repeated unless action is taken to assist the sector.

“That is why I am calling today for a reduction in the VAT rate for hospitality from 20% to 10%, delivering a real boost to a sector of the economy in much need of support.

“The UK has one of the highest VAT rates for hospitality of any part of Europe and we need to take action to address this if we are to remain a competitive destination and secure the viability of hospitality businesses.

“I will be asking all UK Conservative leadership contenders to pledge to a VAT cut for hospitality.”

Ms Gallacher denied on Sunday that she is about to withdraw from the leadership contest.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter: “It’s been brought to my attention that a senior member of the party has been calling members to suggest that I am about to withdraw from the contest and back another candidate.

“This is completely untrue and will continue setting out my vision to reset, rebuild and restore our party.”