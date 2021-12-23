Four people injured as part of hospital ceiling collapses
The three patients and one visitor sustained minor injuries in the incident at Ulster Hospital.
Three patients and one visitor have sustained minor injuries after part of a ceiling in a hospital emergency department collapsed.
The incident happened on Wednesday night at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.
Three patients and a relative of a patient were involved.
The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said all were assessed by medics but none needed treatment.
A trust spokeswoman said: “Regrettably a small section of a suspended ceiling collapsed last night in the ED of the Ulster Hospital, causing minor injuries to three patients and one relative.
“Everyone who was affected was assessed by the medical and nursing teams immediately and no-one required treatment.
“The area has now been repaired and has reopened.”
