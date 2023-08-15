What the papers say – August 15

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Efforts to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats continue to feature on some of Tuesday’s front pages.

The concerning announcement that information on Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers and staff is in the hands of dissident republicans following a major data breach leads The Guardian.

Other newspapers continue to focus on Government attempts to deter migrants from coming to the UK by crossing the Channel on small boats.

The Times reports that the EU has rejected Britain’s attempts to create a new migrant returns agreement.

While the Daily Express reports that some MPs believe France needs to do more to prevent small boats filled with migrants from leaving its shores.

The i says that state pensions are expected to rise 7% to about £218 per week.

The Daily Mirror features a picture of a five-year-old girl who was injured in a dog attack as her mother calls for action to be taken against dangerous dogs.

The Daily Mail leads with a message from the new chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners who says parents need to stop their children from joining dangerous social media crazes.

The Daily Telegraph follows up Monday’s front page with Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, joining charities’ calls for children’s experience of the pandemic to be heard by the Covid Inquiry as a priority.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are snapping up chips which are crucial for building artificial intelligence software, according to the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, a photograph which claims to be a big cat spotted in Staffordshire dominates the Daily Star front page as the paper says it could be proof that creatures like panthers are roaming the countryside.