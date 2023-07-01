What the papers say – July 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The escalating protests across France and the UK’s warning to Britons hoping to travel to the country featured in the front pages across the UK on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph and The Independent report on the ongoing riots that have now spread across France, with British tourists warned of curfews and restrictions on travel.

The Times followed suit, saying more than two million people from the UK are set to travel to France in the coming weeks.

The Financial Times features the French protests on their front page, but focuses on a big investor backing Thames Water to “stave off” nationalisation of the sector.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales were urged to end their feud on what would have been their mother’s 62nd birthday.

The Guardian reports on the resignation of Foreign Office minister Zac Goldsmith who quit over Rishi Sunak’s climate “apathy”.

The NHS is at the front for the Daily Mail, who say new dentists will be “forced to treat health service patients”.

The Daily Mirror reports on the Kevin Spacey court case, with the court hearing he was a “sexual bully”.

And the Daily Star takes aim at Australia, with a change to immigration laws meaning Brits can “enjoy the good life Down Under”.