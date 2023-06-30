Jump to content

Travellers warned to be aware of disruptions amid France riots

Dominic McGrath
Friday 30 June 2023 17:10
The new Government advice comes amid rioting in Paris and parts of France (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Government has updated its advice for travellers to France amid rioting across the country.

The incidents follow the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver and have resulted in the arrests so far of 875 people.

The interior minister has ordered a complete shutdown of all public bus and tram services across the country to take effect before sunset on Friday.

Millions of British people visit France every year, with the country a popular summer holiday destination too.

Newly updated travel advice warns travellers of potential disruption and cautions them to be aware of the uncertain situation.

It states: “Since June 27, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted.

“There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.

“Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

