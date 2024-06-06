Jump to content

In Pictures: Royals and world leaders mark D-Day 80th anniversary

The King and Queen joined veterans in France on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on Thursday.

PA Reporters
Thursday 06 June 2024 10:54
Queen Camilla, King Charles, President of France Emmanual Macron and Brigitte Macron stand beneath the D-Day Sculpture, following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Queen Camilla, King Charles, President of France Emmanual Macron and Brigitte Macron stand beneath the D-Day Sculpture, following the UK national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings began on Thursday with a military piper playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in France in 1944.

At dawn eight decades after Allied troops came ashore under gunfire on five code-named beaches in Normandy — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword — the day of remembrance started.

Later, the King paid tribute to veterans at a national commemorative event in Normandy.

At Gold Beach in Arromanches, Major Trevor Macey-Lillie paid tribute to fallen veterans by playing Highland Laddie as he came ashore.

