What the papers say – March 25

The cancellation of the King’s historic state visit to France due to protests dominates many of Saturday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Saturday 25 March 2023 00:30
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The King and Queen Consort were due to begin the first state visit of the King’s reign on Sunday but the trip was shelved after a night of violent nationwide demonstrations.

The Times reports that there were fears anti-Macron protesters would target the Versailles banquet.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the King’s trip to France had been part of a Government strategy to renew historic ties with Europe following Brexit.

The Daily Mail leads on President Macron standing accused of “bowing to violence”.

The Daily Express reports on the royal tour being axed due to fears over the King’s safety.

The Independent carried a dramatic picture and a headline referring to “fire and fury”.

The Guardian leads on school leaders in England saying they are being driven out of the profession by Ofsted’s inspection regime.

The Daily Mirror focusses on the NHS dental crisis.

FT Weekend leads on Olaf Scholz rejecting comparisons between Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

And the Daily Star reports on a “global farting pongdemic” that they say can be blamed on part-baked baguettes.

