Actor Stephen Graham and comedian Frank Skinner among those receiving honours

This Is England actor Stephen Graham, and comedian Frank Skinner will be among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Graham, 49, best known for his role as Andrew Gascoigne in 2006 film This Is England, will be made an OBE for services to drama.

The Liverpudlian actor, who recently starred as Mr Wormwood in the Matilda The Musical film, and featured in BBC hit series Line Of Duty, dedicated the honour to his mother, who he announced on December 31 had passed away.

Graham shared on Twitter: “I feel so honoured and proud to share this with her. An OBE for both of us, mum.”

Also receiving an honour is comedian Frank Skinner, who will be made an MBE for services to Entertainment.

Skinner, 66, whose real name is Christopher Collins, said upon receiving notice of his honour, he thought there may have been an “administrative error”.

The comedian, who co-wrote football anthem Three Lions for Euro 1996, added: “I deal mainly in laughs and applause and they disappear into the air quite quickly.

“So getting a proper medal that you can hold on to and polish regularly feels (it) has given my career a sense of permanence that I like.”

Also being made MBEs at Buckingham Palace are Verity Naylor, director of operations for the British Paralympic Association, and Georgina Harland, who was the first female chef de mission of the British Olympic Association for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Both women were included in the Queen’s 2022 Birthday Honours. Harland said she was “incredibly proud and humbled to be awarded an MBE for services to Olympic Sport”.

She added: “Forever grateful to everyone that has influenced and been a part of my sporting career and the unwavering support from family, friends and colleagues.”