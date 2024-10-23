Two migrants dead after boat sinks in English Channel, French coastguard says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two migrants have died and dozens of others were rescued after a boat sank in the English Channel, the French coastguard said.

A rescue operation was launched on Wednesday off the coast of Calais after a life jacket was spotted in the sea.

Some 48 people were recovered in the search, and first aid was given to two unconscious people brought on board the Minck ship.

They were later confirmed dead in Calais, the French maritime prefecture said.

This Government must open safe routes urgently. Without them, the smugglers will continue to exploit the lack of safe alternatives for people fleeing war and persecution Wanda Wyporska, Safe Passage International

Two boats and a helicopter were used in the rescue mission, alongside a medical team deployed to Calais.

Survivors were looked after by land rescue services while the search continues for anyone who may still be at sea, the authority added.

The Boulogne-sur-Mer public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

So far this year, 47 deaths have been reported by the French coastguard, including a baby who died when a boat got into difficulty on Thursday evening.

Wanda Wyporska, chief executive at refugee charity Safe Passage International, said of the Channel deaths this year: “We cannot normalise or accept this.

“This Government must open safe routes urgently. Without them, the smugglers will continue to exploit the lack of safe alternatives for people fleeing war and persecution.

“We fear we will only see more people dying in their attempts to reach protection here.”

A total of 28,204 people crossing the Channel have arrived in the UK so far this year, according to Home Office figures.

The number of arrivals is 8% higher than the same point in 2023 (26,116) and 25% lower than in 2022 (37,603).