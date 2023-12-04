Briton injured in Paris terror attack suffered eye injuries – local media

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British man hurt in a suspected terror attack in Paris was attacked from behind with a hammer in front of his wife and child, according to French media.

The 66-year-old English tourist, identified in reports as Melvyn J, was one of three people allegedly targeted by French national Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, 26, near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday evening.

A tourist of German and Filipino nationality, named only as Collin B, 23, was stabbed to death by the attacker, while a 60-year-old French man was also injured.

Le Parisien reported Melvyn was with his wife and child when he was attacked from behind with a hammer, suffering an eye injury.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said on Sunday an investigation into the attack had been opened.

He said Rajabpour-Miyandoab had posted a video on X before the attack pledging his allegiance to the so-called Islamic State alongside other recent posts in which he made references to the Israel-Hamas war.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab received psychiatric treatment and was under surveillance for suspected extremism having previously been imprisoned for four years in 2016 on a charge of planning violence, the prosecutor confirmed.

After killing Collin B on the Quai de Grenelle, the attacker crossed the bridge to the city’s right bank and assaulted the British and French nationals while being pursued by police, authorities said.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and authorities in France did not confirm the identities of the British and French victims on Monday.