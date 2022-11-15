Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

French Holocaust denier Vincent Reynouard arrested in Scotland

The 53-year-old was arrested in the Anstruther area of Fife by officers on behalf of French authorities.

Dan Barker
Tuesday 15 November 2022 11:00
Police Scotland arrested a man wanted by French authorities (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland arrested a man wanted by French authorities (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

A French Holocaust denier living in Scotland has been arrested after fleeing authorities across the channel in the wake of being convicted under anti-Nazi laws.

After a two year search, Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Fife on Thursday.

Reynouard had been given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six-month spell in January 2021.

Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has been convicted on numerous occasions. His conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media.

Vincent Reynouard was able to be arrested thanks to a huge effort of international co-operation and, in particular, thanks to our British counterparts

General Jean-Philippe Reiland, French police

Recommended

Police Scotland confirmed that on Thursday a 53-year-old man was arrested on behalf of the French authorities, and that he appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court later that day.

“He was arrested at an address in the Anstruther area of Fife on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant issued in France,” the spokesman said.

General Jean-Philippe Reiland of the OCLCH, the arm of the French gendarmerie that specialises in hate crime and war crimes, said: “Vincent Reynouard was able to be arrested thanks to a huge effort of international co-operation and, in particular, thanks to our British counterparts.

“Despite the legal difficulties that may exist, the Office (OCLCH) will not let go of the ideologues who propagate hatred, wherever they are.”

And the Campaign Against Antisemitism welcomed the arrest and described Reynouard as a “despicable Holocaust denier who has repeatedly been convicted by French courts”.

The charity said his first Holocaust denial conviction was in 1991 for distributing leaflets denying the existence of gas chambers at concentration camps.

Recommended

The French press claimed he had been working as a private tutor while living under a false identity while in the UK.

A Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesman said: “For him to have evaded justice, only to settle in the UK as a private tutor teaching children, is intolerable, which is why we worked with French Jewish organisations to secure his extradition so that he faces the consequences of his abhorrent incitement.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in