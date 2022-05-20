Friends to traverse length of UK on seven-person bike in record charity attempt

A group of university friends will attempt to break the record for cycling the length of the UK on a conference bike while raising thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

The team, nicknamed ‘Magnificent Seven’, will ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a seven-seater bike, aiming to do so between May 22 and May 28.

They aim to raise £50,000 for Cyclists Fighting Cancer – a national children’s charity which provides lightweight bikes, tandems and adapted trikes – in the process.

University friends will attempt to cycle the length of the UK on a seven-seater bike (Cyclists Fighting Cancer)

One of the riders is Jeff Kapp, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2008 and said he cycled throughout his treatment.

“As an ex-elite cyclist there was no way I was going to follow the stock ‘rest and take it easy’ advice,” he said.

“I kept riding all the way through my cancer treatment and I am confident that I came through the other side in a much better way thanks to the exercise.

“Cancer is tough on adults, but so much tougher on kids, so supporting (Cyclists Fighting Cancer) was a natural thing for me to do.”

The group will meet the challenge by riding a 200kg seven-seated bike which averages six miles per hour – six riders will pedal while another steers.

They will do so with 14 core riders – the current record for the distance stands at 28 days, which the ‘Magnificent Seven’ hope to break by three weeks.

Jeff Kapp, one of the members of the group which will cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End (Cyclists Fighting Cancer)

Mike Grisenthwaite, founder and CEO at Cyclists Fighting Cancer, said: “We are honoured that team ‘Magnificent Seven’ have chosen to support Cyclists Fighting Cancer in their Guinness World Record attempt.

“John O’Groats to Land’s End is an iconic long-distance cycle ride – and a tough endurance ride even on a standard bike, but it’s an even bigger challenge on a seven-seater conference bike weighing in at 200kg!

“Their wonderful fundraising effort will allow Cyclists Fighting Cancer to support more children and young people living with and beyond cancer across the UK.”

To find out more about the group’s record attempt, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JOGLEbyConferenceBike.