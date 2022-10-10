Groups huddle together as family and friends lay floral tributes in Creeslough

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Small groups of people huddled close together, many clutching bunches of flowers to lay at the scene where 10 people lost their lives in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Shock and disbelief are etched across their faces as they look on at the crumbled building which was once the hub of their local community, a place where people went to buy milk and bread and catch up with neighbours.

Friends and family members of those killed in the blast stood metres from the Applegreen shop and handed over floral tributes to waiting Garda members.

The collection of flowers grew throughout the day as many locals gathered at the scene to pay their respects.

The shop will now be a stark reminder of the devastating loss that has left the heart torn out of a village that is home to only 400 people.

There were small indications that life has to continue as buses dropped schoolchildren off at various points of the village and coffee shops opened their doors to members of the public.

Workers erected a 6ft wall on Monday around the outskirts of the shop’s forecourt, as work continues to establish the exact cause of Friday’s blast.

Many residents of Creeslough spoke of how the shop was the central point of the village and how it has now been left without a place to buy bread or milk.

Archbishop Eamon Martin also visited the scene on Monday, where he spoke to gardai and a number of people who were first on the scene.

He surveyed the full scale of the damage before meeting with a number of residents.

He spoke to a group of young girls and formed a huddle to say a prayer together.

The reality of the days ahead became clear when a local undertaker put up a “wake” sign to direct people to the home of Martin McGill’s mother.

Just a genuine outpouring towards us which is like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief. We appreciate that so very much Father John Joe Duffy, Creeslough parish priest

It marked the start of many wakes and funerals for the small village.

Creeslough parish priest Father John Joe Duffy said he has barely slept since Friday.

Looking at the 10 candles burning in St Michael’s Church, he said the people of Creeslough would like to thank everyone for the support they have shown.

“I would like to offer my thanks on behalf of this community to all who were there and responded, but those continual offers of support that are coming towards us from this community, the outer communities around and about us, from across the country but beyond the shores of Ireland, from the United Kingdom, from the United States, from Sydney, people from here who are in the Middle East and different places,” he added.

“Their want to unite with us, the candle vigils, the support from Pope Francis, the kind messages from King Charles and the Queen Consort, to the President of Ireland, and words expressed by the British Prime Minister, and across all political and religious denominations that are coming towards us.

“That level of support that is coming from shops outside this area, as there is now no shop in this area, and people sending in food and so on.

“Just a genuine outpouring towards us which is like a tidal wave lifting us and trying to float us out of the tsunami of grief. We appreciate that so very much.”

The priest now has the difficult task of officiating at several funerals, including that of 13-year-old James Monaghan, who he remembers making his Confirmation in the church just two years ago.