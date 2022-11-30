Royal race row: The full exchange between Palace guest and Lady Susan Hussey
Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, described the encounter as a “violation” and said the experience will “never leave me”.
Here is the full exchange, as detailed by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, between Ms Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey, who has resigned as an honorary Lady of the Household, at Buckingham Palace:
Lady SH: “Where are you from?”
Ms Fulani: “Sistah Space.”
SH: “No where do you come from?
Ms Fulani: “We’re based in Hackney.”
SH: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”
Ms Fulani: “I don’t know, they didn’t leave any records.”
SH: “Well, you must know where you’re from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?”
Ms Fulani: “Here, UK”
SH: “No, but what Nationality are you?”
Ms Fulani: “I am born here and am British.”
SH: “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”
Ms Fulani: “‘My people’, lady, what is this?”
SH: “Oh I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?”
Ms Fulani: “Lady! I am a British national, my parents came here in the 50’s when…”
SH: “Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end, you’re Caribbean!”
Ms Fulani: “No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.”
SH: “Oh so you’re from….”
