Al Fayed’s alleged victims’ lawyers probe Fulham FC and Ritz Paris

Lawyers for the alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed have said they are investigating Fulham Football Club and other companies owned by the late billionaire.

The former Harrods owner, who also owned the west London club and the Paris Ritz, was described as a “monster” during a press conference held by the legal team featured in the BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods.

More than 20 female former employees of the department store have spoken, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

Five women alleged they had been raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94.

Barrister Maria Mulla said: “We are aware of allegations that have been made at other places of work.

“We also represent women who were employed by the Ritz.

“We don’t at this stage represent any women who, for instance, sustained attacks at Fulham Football Club.

“But our investigations are obviously ongoing into all these entities that he had an involvement in.”

Mr Al Fayed bought Fulham in 1997 and under his ownership they rose to the top half of the Premier League in the early 2000s, peaking in qualification for the Europa League.

He sold the team in 2013.

A Fulham FC spokesperson said: “We are deeply troubled and concerned to learn of the disturbing reports following yesterday’s documentary. We have sincere empathy for the women who have shared their experiences.

“We are in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected. Should any person wish to share information or experiences relating to these allegations, we encourage them to contact the club at safeguarding@fulhamfc.com or the police.”

A spokeswoman for the Ritz Paris said: “The Ritz Paris strongly condemns any form of behaviour that does not align with the values of the establishment.

“The hotel upholds the highest standards of professionalism and has a steadfast commitment to fostering an environment where employees and guests are treated with respect and integrity.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests are our absolute priority.”