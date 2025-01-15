Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman named as new Match Of The Day hosts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman will host Match Of The Day after Gary Lineker leaves at the end of the season.

The confirmation follows speculation about the presenting line-up of the BBC’s flagship football show after news last year that Lineker would step back from the role.

The former England striker, who has presented the show since 1999, will continue to front the BBC’s FA Cup coverage for the 2025-26 campaign and the 2026 men’s World Cup.

The role will be shared between the three presenters for the first time, with the trio splitting duties on Saturday’s main show, Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays and the latest addition to the football highlights schedule – Match Of The Day: Champions League – on Wednesdays.

Logan said: “It’s always a real moment (sitting in the chair) because it has such history. It’s still so relevant to so many people now and talked about in a landscape where TV’s changed so much.

“There’s an enormous responsibility to make sure we continue to evolve while at the same time respecting the traditions of Match of the Day. People want to see the goals, they want to see the incidents, they want to see the moments everyone’s talking about, so while we can tinker at the edges, the core is the football.”

Cates, who will also continue her role with Sky Sports, said: “Once I sit in that chair and the theme music starts, I just know that’s going to be a really incredible moment. I’ve worked with a lot of the pundits before and they’re all fantastic, so I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve known Gabby and Mark really well for years so to bring it all together, embracing the digital side of things, it feels like a really comprehensive football package for fans and that’s what makes it so exciting too.”

She has been a presenter with Sky Sports since rejoining them in 2016, fronting their coverage of the Premier League.

The 49-year-old daughter of former Scotland and Liverpool footballer Sir Kenny Dalglish also hosts BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuesday night sports coverage.

Former gymnast Logan, 51, became one of the first female sports anchors to break into terrestrial television and has covered several Olympic Games, the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games during her tenure at the BBC.

She has presented Match Of The Day in Lineker’s absence on many occasions, while she also fronted the BBC’s coverage as the Lionesses stormed to glory in the Women’s Euros in 2023.

Meanwhile, Chapman, 51, has been broadcasting for more than 25 years and presents BBC’s Match Of The Day 2 covering the action and reaction from the Premier League.

On sharing the role with Cates and Logan, Chapman said: “This isn’t about the three of us, it’s about the three of us plus our pundits, plus our editors, plus our analysts and stats people and production people, radio and online. Genuinely this is about all of us as a department working together.”

Chapman will continue to present his BBC Radio 5 Live programmes, including Sports Report.

Logan and Chapman also host a Global Player podcast together, titled The Sports Agents.

On her Instagram story, Logan told her almost 260,000 followers: “Thank you for all the lovely MOTD messages.”

The trio are the sixth set of main presenters for the weekly football highlights programme, which first aired in 1964.

They will be joined by a host of football pundits and presenters, including former England players Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Alex Scott as well as Jason Mohammad, Kelly Somers, John Murray and Steve Crossman.

Director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski said: “I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season.

“They’re brilliant at what they do and Match Of The Day viewers can be sure they will be well looked after as the big football talking points are expertly analysed.”

He praised Lineker for doing a “phenomenal job” as host of the BBC’s flagship football show for the last 26 years and said he would be “missed greatly”.

Kay-Jelski also teased that BBC Sport has some “great new shows, voices and surprises” planned for the season which they would be sharing later in the year.

Lineker has topped the list of the BBC’s highest-paid on-air talent list for seven consecutive years.

According to the BBC’s annual report published in July, Lineker earned £1.35 million in the year 2023/24 and the same amount in 2022/23.