Thousands of outages across island of Ireland after damage by Storm Isha

The most severe of forecasters’ warnings have lifted after Storm Isha’s strong winds disrupted airlines and hit power supplies across the island.

As the clean-up began on roads and repairs were made to power lines, further weather alerts were issued ahead of Storm Jocelyn’s arrival on Tuesday, which forecasters warned could cause further damage to already weakened structures.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said on Monday morning that 40,000 customers were without power, with 53,000 hit by outages at the height of the storm.

The ESB said 155,000 homes and businesses were without power by 12.35pm, down from 230,000 at its peak, with the worst-impacted areas in the north west.

Authorities across the island have reported fallen trees on roads and urged people not to try to move trees as there may be electricity lines tangled in them.

Dublin Airport said winds had eased and the first wave of flights on Monday continued “without restrictions”, but because of delays caused by Storm Isha, 29 flights in and out of Dublin had been cancelled on Monday.

Two people have died in separate road incidents that took place as weather warnings were in place: a man aged in his 40s died in Claremorris in Co Mayo at around 6.15pm on Sunday when a Status Red alert was in place.

A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in a van, died after it hit a tree in Carnalogue, Co Louth at 1.50am on Monday.

The Road Safety Authority advised all road users to be aware of the dangers after the storm passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris on roads.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Leitrim and Sligo until 7pm, and further Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for the entire island on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Very strong winds are expected in these areas, which can lead to large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and objects becoming loose and displaced.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning is in place for all counties until noon on Monday.

The Met Office said strong winds from Storm Isha are likely to bring “some disruption” to travel and utilities.

On Tuesday, Storm Jocelyn is to bring further risk of large waves along coastal areas, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, damage to power lines, and possible damage to already weakened structures.

Status Orange warnings will be in place on Tuesday from 6pm until midnight for Galway and Mayo, and from 6pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday for Donegal.

Status Yellow warnings are in place for all other counties from Tuesday afternoon until the early hours of Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, Yellow wind warnings will be in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry, with strong winds expected from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.