Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stephen Silver found guilty of capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Mr Horkan was shot dead in June 2020.

Cillian Sherlock
Wednesday 15 March 2023 16:15
Stephen Silver was found guilty of murder (PA)
Stephen Silver was found guilty of murder (PA)
(PA Archive)

Stephen Silver has been found guilty of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan after shooting him with the garda’s own gun in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, in June 2020.

Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, was found guilty by the jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The 46-year-old had denied murdering Mr Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty but had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Silver shot Mr Horkan several times with the garda’s own gun on June 17 2020.

Members of Mr Horkan’s family said they were “relieved” with the verdict.

Recommended

Ms Justice Tara Burns told the jury of seven men and five women they had “listened to every single piece of evidence diligently and carefully” over the six-week trial.

She said it is not often there is a case of this nature and she was extremely thankful to them.

She said it was clear they understood “absolutely everything” that was directed to them.

They were exempted from jury service for the rest of their lives.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours and 59 minutes.

Silver was returned to custody ahead of the sentencing hearing which will begin on Wednesday April 19.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in