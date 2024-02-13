Woman charged with murder of six-year-old son in Co Waterford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her six-year-old son.

Ruth Purcell Healy, 37, of Bishop’s Field, Williamstown Road, Waterford, appeared at Waterford District Court on Tuesday evening.

She was charged with the murder of Matthew Healy in Rathmoylan, Co Waterford, on February 8 or 9.

She was remanded in custody at Limerick prison.

Matthew was found in a car near a seaside cove in the Rathmoylan area in the early hours of Friday.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the death are continuing.

A number of tributes have been paid to Matthew, who played football with Park Rangers AFC, based in Faithlegg.

A vigil was held for him at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity on Saturday evening.

His funeral is due to take place on Wednesday.