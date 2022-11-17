Jump to content

Forensic examination ends at scene of Co Donegal service station blast

A Garda spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the blast which claimed 10 lives is ongoing.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 17 November 2022 17:41
Irish police have concluded their forensic examination of the scene of the service station explosion which claimed ten lives
Irish police have concluded their forensic examination of the scene of the service station explosion which claimed ten lives (PA)
(PA Wire)

The forensic examination of the scene of a fatal service station explosion in Co Donegal has concluded.

Ten people, including three children, were killed in the blast at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough in October.

The scene has been sealed off while the wreckage was examined.

On Thursday, Irish police said they have concluded their forensic examination of the scene but the overall investigation continues.

They said they were assisted by the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

“The overall investigation into the cause of this occurrence is ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Diversions around the scene were removed from 12.30pm on Thursday.

Gardai thanked the local community for their assistance and cooperation.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence,” a spokesperson added.

The 10 people who died in the blast were: Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; Sydney native James O’Flaherty; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; shop worker Martina Martin; 14-year-old Leona Harper; and carpenter Hugh Kelly.

Their funerals were held in the days after the explosion.

