England football fans encouraged to be aware of dementia symptoms

England’s men’s team marked the third dedicated Alzheimer’s Society International by returning from half-time in the side’s 2-2 draw with Belgium without names on their shirts.

With memory loss the most commonly associated symptom of dementia, Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said the act aims to draw attention to how people with dementia lose precious memories, such as the names of their favourite football players.

She said: “Days like today offer a significant opportunity to raise awareness and a platform to educate people on the signs and symptoms of dementia, and the substantial benefits that come from getting a diagnosis.

“Dementia is the UK’s forgotten crisis, and we seriously need to change the reality of one in three people with dementia living without a diagnosis, especially with exciting new research and treatments on the horizon.

“No one should have to confront dementia in isolation or delay seeking help.”

The match-worn nameless shirts have also been donated for auction.

The proceeds will support the Alzheimer’s Society’s research into improving the future of dementia diagnosis.

England manager Gareth Southgate encouraged fans to take action if they have concerns about a loved one.

“We are always proud to have the fantastic support of the fans at games like today, but we hope today’s game will encourage those watching to support their loved ones just as much as they support the England team,” he said.

“By working with Alzheimer’s Society to take the names off the squad’s shirts again, we want to continue the conversation around dementia and its symptoms, inspire fans to visit Alzheimer’s Society’s symptoms checklist and take the first steps towards a diagnosis if they are concerned about someone they love.”

The partnership between The Football Association and Alzheimer’s Society’s Support the Supporters campaign has raised more than £750,000 since 2022.

To bid on a nameless shirt, go to uk.givergy.com/EnglandVBelgium, and visit alzheimers.org.uk/sports to access Alzheimer’s Society’s symptoms checklist.