King urges England team to ‘hold your heads high’ after Euro 2024 final defeat

The King urged England’s football team to “hold your heads high” after their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, while the Prince of Wales said “we’re all still so proud of you”.

Spain claimed a 2-1 win while the Three Lions fell at the last hurdle for a second European Championship final in succession.

The years of hurt go on for England, with the World Cup win in 1966 their last and only major silverware.

Charles, in a message to manager Gareth Southgate and the team, said: “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.

“Charles R.”

William, who attended the match in Berlin with his son Prince George, said on social media: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards. W.”

Father and son were photographed leaping into the air and cheering after Cole Palmer’s equaliser for England earlier on Sunday.

However, heads were in hands in the dying moments of the match.

Close to them was King Felipe VI of Spain and Infanta Sofia of Spain.

There is now doubt over Southgate’s future as England manager, though he had been tipped for a knighthood after the semi-final win against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Asked about his future, he told ITV: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I’m going to talk to the right people and, yes, it’s just not for now.

“I think England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they’ve got now, the age of the squad.

England fans at Peckham Arches in London (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Most of this squad are going to be around not just for the World Cup but the next Euros as well. There’s a lot to look forward to but at this moment that’s not any consolation.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was also at the match, said the England team had made the country proud.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “You made your country proud, England.

“Congratulations to Spain.”

Tens of thousands of supporters were in Berlin for the match, while back at home the nation’s pubs, bars and fan zones were mobbed.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said the team had “inadvertently saved our sector”.

A dejected fan at Boxpark Wembley in London (David Parry/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: “I can attest that tonight we witnessed a group of footballers who gave their all on the field in pursuit of a national legacy.

“In doing so, they have inadvertently saved our sector, selling millions of pints throughout the tournament and generating nearly a billion in additional revenue for our local pubs and venues, which have faced immense challenges over the past four years.”

Dejected England fans filed out of the fanzone at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin after the final whistle, while Spanish fans stayed to celebrate.

Rhys Love, 19, who had travelled to Germany with friend Sam Kelsall from Guildford, Surrey, said: “It’s disappointing but the people aren’t sad.

“It would have been brilliant but it wasn’t to be.

England supporters in the fanzone at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Our trip was quite cheap compared to what some people spent to be here.”

Mr Kelsall, 19, added: “It was worth it to be here for that goal.”

Vytas Zemaitas, 28, who is half-English and half-Lithuanian, said he felt “terrible”.

He said: “The atmosphere was great, the English fans are great but it breaks my heart that we lost.”

Most spectators at Boxpark Croydon in south London headed for the exit as soon as the final whistle went.

Fraser Mullen, 40, from Redhill in Surrey, said: “It didn’t feel like the same old England. We just came up against a better team.

“We defended really well. Jordan Pickford was outstanding. We made Spain look really average.

“It doesn’t feel as bad as it has in the past. The talent is there. They just need to do a bit more next time.”

A small number of fans lingered at the match screening at London’s O2 Arena after the final ended, staring in disbelief as they watched their team comforting each other.

Several St George’s flags were abandoned on the seats as the 15,000-strong crowd departed, leaving crushed and empty drinks cups all over the floor.

Fans were split on the England manager’s future (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Fans were split on Southgate’s future.

Preethi Rai, 38, from London said: “I think Gareth Southgate deserves some credit because I think he’s worked so hard and he’s so passionate about England.”

Speaking after the screening at the O2 Arena, Greenwich, she added: “He’s brought us up to a level where we can compete with an amazing Spain team.

“He has galvanised the team, he’s so experienced in being a player, being a manager, working with team – I just want his legacy to be positive even if he hasn’t won.

“He will make it easier for the next manager in charge because England are up there – England are competitive.”

Car salesman Jordan Davies, 30, who watched the match on a big screen in Newcastle, said: “I think he should stay. You have done really well mate, you have done fantastic. Thank you very much, keep it up.”

However, Cameron Dodds, 26, from Wallsend, believed it was time for Southgate to go.

He said: “He has been lucky (to get to the final). Against big teams like France, Germany or Spain, he was never going to survive.”

Cole Palmer’s goal was described as being like ‘adrenaline’ (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Cash Rigg, 24, also from Wallsend, agreed Southgate should move on.

When Palmer scored he said it was like “adrenaline in my veins”.

He added: “I thought it was written in the stars – unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

Matthew Adams, 30, from Bournemouth, said: “The future is so bright with the young players in the squad that have performed so well – Bellingham, Watkins – they’ve been the best on our team this tournament and they’ve been the younger players.

“If that’s the future of England, then it’s a positive future.”

He joked: “Who cares about the Euros anyway, it’s all about the World Cup.”