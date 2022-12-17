Jump to content

What the papers say – December 17

Saturday’s newspapers are preoccupied with the latest saga surrounding the royals.

PA Reporter
Saturday 17 December 2022 04:04
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

The front pages continue to be dominated by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series as well as the strikes which will soon hit multiple public sectors.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report the royals will continue to offer no response to Harry’s accusations about his brother and father in a bid to retain “dignity”.

The Daily Mail and The Times carry the looming walkout of ambulance staff and nurses, with the latter saying the head of the RCN has told the PM to “step in” and “get a grip” of the crisis.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that traces of a suspected class A drug were found at official residences including Chevening House last summer after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss.

Ministers are ripping up protections for torture victims and asylum seekers arriving on small boats, while quadrupling the time they can be held at controversial processing centres, The Independent says.

The Sun writes the convicted paedophile Gary Glitter will walk free from jail in weeks after serving half of his 16-year term.

Goldman Sachs is planning to axe nearly 4,000 workers, the FT Weekend reports.

And the Daily Star claims perfumes sold at pubs “more than likely” contain urine.

