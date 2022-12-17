What the papers say – December 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The front pages continue to be dominated by the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series as well as the strikes which will soon hit multiple public sectors.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report the royals will continue to offer no response to Harry’s accusations about his brother and father in a bid to retain “dignity”.

The Daily Mail and The Times carry the looming walkout of ambulance staff and nurses, with the latter saying the head of the RCN has told the PM to “step in” and “get a grip” of the crisis.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that traces of a suspected class A drug were found at official residences including Chevening House last summer after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss.

Ministers are ripping up protections for torture victims and asylum seekers arriving on small boats, while quadrupling the time they can be held at controversial processing centres, The Independent says.

The Sun writes the convicted paedophile Gary Glitter will walk free from jail in weeks after serving half of his 16-year term.

Goldman Sachs is planning to axe nearly 4,000 workers, the FT Weekend reports.

And the Daily Star claims perfumes sold at pubs “more than likely” contain urine.