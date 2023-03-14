Jump to content

What the papers say – March 14

Gary Lineker and the BBC, Gary Glitter, and the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank feature on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 14 March 2023 00:36
A stock image of a pile of newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021.
A stock image of a pile of newspapers including The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun. Picture date: Saturday February 20, 2021.
(PA Archive)

Tuesday’s front pages focus on the aftermath of the BBC’s apology following an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker as well as Gary Glitter’s recall to prison.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all report on Gary Lineker’s comeback to Match Of The Day and the continuing pressure on the BBC.

The story is also carried by the i, Metro and Daily Star.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror focus on Gary Glitter being returned to custody after breaching his licence conditions.

The Times reports that Britain is preparing to double its fleet of attack submarines.

The Daily Telegraph says that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds.

The Financial Times reports that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank tore into global markets, with investors ripping up their forecasts for further interest rate rises and dumping bank stocks around the world.

