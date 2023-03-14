What the papers say – March 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tuesday’s front pages focus on the aftermath of the BBC’s apology following an impartiality row over a tweet by Gary Lineker as well as Gary Glitter’s recall to prison.

The Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all report on Gary Lineker’s comeback to Match Of The Day and the continuing pressure on the BBC.

The story is also carried by the i, Metro and Daily Star.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror focus on Gary Glitter being returned to custody after breaching his licence conditions.

The Times reports that Britain is preparing to double its fleet of attack submarines.

The Daily Telegraph says that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is preparing to boost the tax-free allowance for pensions by more than half a million pounds.

The Financial Times reports that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank tore into global markets, with investors ripping up their forecasts for further interest rate rises and dumping bank stocks around the world.