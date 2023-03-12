What the papers say – March 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages for Sunday are consumed by the standoff between Gary Lineker and the BBC after the football presenter was pulled off Match Of The Day after he criticised the Government for its migrant bill.

The Sunday Mirror reports Lineker’s son has said his father is open to returning to the programme but will never take back his criticism of the Tories over its treatment of small boat migrants.

Sunday People adds that the BBC has begged for the former footballer to come back.

While The Observer, The Sunday Times, The Independent, the Daily Star Sunday and the Sunday Express cover the story by saying the broadcaster “is in crisis” with the axing of sport shows.

Rishi Sunak has “dramatically intervened” and rebuked Lineker, The Mail On Sunday says.

And The Sunday Telegraph writes that the BBC’s director-general has refused to resign as he “hinted at a climbdown over the Gary Lineker row”.