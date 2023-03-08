Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gary Lineker to be ‘spoken to’ after criticism of ‘cruel’ Home Office policy

The Match Of The Day host will reportedly be ‘reminded of his responsibilities on social media’ by the BBC following the post on Tuesday.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 08 March 2023 00:53
Gary Lineker to be ‘spoken to’ over tweet comparing Home Office policy to Nazism (Yui Mok/PA)
Gary Lineker to be ‘spoken to’ over tweet comparing Home Office policy to Nazism (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gary Lineker will reportedly be given a talking-to by the BBC following a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Recommended

Responding to the sports broadcaster, another Twitter user described his comment as “out of order”, adding that it was “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

Recommended

A spokesperson for the corporation added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in