What the papers say – March 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The front pages are dominated by reaction to the BBC’s decision that Gary Lineker should take a break from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement on his social media use is reached.

Former footballers turned pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are among those who have said they will not appear on the programme to show solidarity with Lineker.

The row makes the front pages of the Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Star.

The Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal to pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The FT Weekend focuses on the fears for the banking sector following the collapse of US tech bank SVB.