How to clean your BBQ like a pro

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With BBQ season (finally) in full swing and the focus on firing up that grill, chances are you need to clean the grime, grease and fat before you can begin to flame.

Especially if you’re wheeling it out for the first time this summer; or your crowd-pleasing menu at the last backyard bash was such a success, scrubbing down the grates fell to the wayside!

(Weber/PA)

To put you on the front foot for a summer of festivities, Dan Cooper, grill master and Weber culinary manager, provides a breakdown on how to keep your BBQ looking – and performing its best…

The basics

“Charcoal, pellet, electric and gas all require slightly different methods of cleaning depending on the individual components,” highlights Cooper.

Firstly, he says to ensure you have the proper tools and equipment…

(Alamy/PA)

“My cleaning arsenal always comprises a BBQ brush to clean in between grates and tight spaces, a cookbox scraper for loosening any greasy build-ups, microfibre cloths, protective gloves, along with an enamel or stainless-steel cleaner.”

Burn it off

Some cleaning tips apply to all types of BBQs, such as the ‘burn off’ technique, explains Cooper. “This involves heating your barbecue at maximum heat for 30 minutes to burn off any residual grease and fat.”

(Alamy/PA)

Before cleaning, allow your BBQ to completely cool down to avoid burning yourself, he warns. “No matter your BBQ type, you’ll also likely use the same process to clean your grates.”

The burn off will do most of the hard work for you by loosening any debris or grime, notes Cooper. “For a deeper clean, remove the grates and scrub them using a natural bristle brush to remove any grilled-on grub.”

(Alamy/PA)

“Spray them down with a specialist cleaning solution or wash them with warm, soapy water and rinse thoroughly before returning them to the BBQ.”

He says a thorough wipe down of the exterior is also required, regardless of the type of BBQ you have. Only once its cool, use warm, soapy water and a clean cloth to tackle any dirt or grime – and allow to dry before applying an enamel or stainless-steel cleaner for a sparkling result.

Pellet BBQ

Pellet BBQs often require more maintenance than gas, suggests Cooper.

“This is because the pellets produce a fine ash that needs to be regularly cleaned out; there are also several metal components that must be disassembled to clean them thoroughly.”

Once you’ve allowed it to cool, remove the grates and diffuser plates. He continues. “Using a scraper or brush, clear any accumulated ash and grease from inside the cookbox.”

(Weber/PA)

“This prevents airflow blockages and ensures consistent heat for the best, most flavourful food.”

Next, empty and clean the grease trays using warm, soapy water to eliminate any greasy build up, which can cause flare-ups and unpleasant smells if left, underlines Cooper.

“Don’t forget to clean out the burn pot to keep your cooking as efficient as possible,” he adds.

Gas and electric BBQs

Gas and electric are easy to maintain, says Cooper. “That being said, regular cleaning is required to prevent grease fires, which aren’t only dangerous, but can damage your BBQ.”

One for the BBQ King, a rotisserie (Weber/PA)

Once you’ve allowed your grill to cool down, he says to disconnect the power source or gas bottle and remove any internal metal components, including the grates, flavorizer bars and diffuser plates.

“This gives you access to the cookbox and makes it easier to thoroughly clean it out,” he advises.

“Clean out the cookbox by carefully scraping debris and grease off the sides and bottom of the grill into the slide-out grease tray below the cookbox.

He continues: “Consider using a slim brush to clean the hard-to-reach areas, that are common in gas and electric grills.”

One of the most important jobs you should focus on is cleaning the grease trays, urges Cooper, as excessive accumulation of grease is a fire hazard.

“Once cooled, remove the tray and safely discard the fat and carbonised detritus.”

Charcoal BBQs

Charcoal barbecues are also simple to maintain, although they need to be cleaned after every use due to the ash…which can make it dirty work, highlights Cooper.

(Alamy/PA)

“Before starting the cleaning process, allow coal and ash to go completely cold and ensure there are no embers still alight.

“Next, riddle the ash from the barbecue bowl into the ash pan beneath the grill and then dispose of spent ash and coals into a metal ash bin.”

He says cleaning the grates is light work if you use the burn-off technique.

“Remove any excess debris or build up left on the grates using a BBQ brush – this is important because any residue left on the grate could cause food to stick during future grilling.

“Lastly, check the vents aren’t clogged and they can open and close freely to ensure you’re able to properly control the airflow during cooking.”