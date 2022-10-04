Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Gateshead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another 14-year-old boy who died after being attacked in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police found the teenage boy with injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at just after 8pm on Monday.

A murder investigation was launched after he died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested and held in custody.

A 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

The victim’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: “A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief.

“Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We have arrested two teenagers in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”