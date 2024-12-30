Gatwick Airport ‘returning to normal’ after fog disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gatwick Airport has said operations are “returning to normal” after four days of fog-related flight restrictions.

More than 20 flights planned for the West Sussex airport on Monday were cancelled in advance.

Flights at the UK’s second busiest airport were disrupted between Friday and early on Monday morning because of fog.

The weather conditions that caused disruption to UK airports over the weekend have significantly improved Nats

Later on Monday, a Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions in place over the weekend due to fog have been lifted.

“A small number of flights have been cancelled in advance to avoid last-minute cancellations, but operations are now returning to normal.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, a small number of flights this morning to and from London Gatwick were cancelled due to the knock-on impact of air traffic control restrictions from poor weather conditions yesterday.

Only a few air traffic regulations remain, and these are within normal operating limits Nats

“Customers were notified in advance to minimise the impact on their plans and provided with options to rebook before travelling or receive a refund, as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our highest priority and while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Air traffic control provider Nats said in a statement: “The weather conditions that caused disruption to UK airports over the weekend have significantly improved.

“Only a few air traffic regulations remain, and these are within normal operating limits.

“Passengers should still check the status of their flight with their airline, as there may be knock-on impacts to the usual flying schedule.”

Heathrow said it was running a normal service on Monday.

National Highways said the A66 is closed to “high-sided and vulnerable vehicles” in both directions between the M6 in Penrith, Cumbria, and the A1M Scotch Corner in North Yorkshire because of strong winds.

Drivers planning to cross the Pennines are advised to consider alternative routes such as the A69.