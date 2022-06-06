Disability charity urges airlines not to forget disabled passengers amid staffing crisis

Airports including Gatwick have seen dozens of flights cancelled in the last fortnight due to staff shortages.

Katie Boyden
Monday 06 June 2022 16:12
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Queues at Gatwick South Terminal at 10:39hrs on Wednesday. More than 150 UK flights were cancelled on Wednesday and passengers who could travel were forced to wait in long queues at airports. Picture date: Wednesday June 1, 2022.
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Queues at Gatwick South Terminal at 10:39hrs on Wednesday. More than 150 UK flights were cancelled on Wednesday and passengers who could travel were forced to wait in long queues at airports. Picture date: Wednesday June 1, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A disability charity has urged UK airlines not to forget its disabled passengers amid an ongoing staffing crisis.

Airports including Gatwick Airport in West Sussex have seen dozens of flights cancelled in the last fortnight due to staff shortages and increased demand caused by school half term.

Airlines, airports and ground handlers sacked thousands of employees in 2020 due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic.

Airline horror stories like this are far from rare for disabled people

Scope

Disability charity Scope is now urging airports and airlines to ensure disabled passengers are not forgotten.

Recommended

Their plea comes as Victoria Brignell, a woman who is paralysed from the neck down, was left on a plane at Gatwick on Saturday for more than an hour and a half after assistance staff did not arrive to help her off the plane.

Her case was shared on social media by friend and journalist Sonia Sodha and it received significant attention, with Gatwick admitting its contractor’s response was “unacceptable”.

Scope fears more disabled passengers could face the same issues as Ms Brignell amid the current airport staffing crisis.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Louise Rubin, head of policy and campaigns at Scope said of Ms Brignell’s case: “This is appalling, and yet airline horror stories like this are far from rare for disabled people.

“Far too many disabled people endure stressful and degrading experiences when flying, such as being stranded on board or vital equipment like wheelchairs being damaged or lost.

“If staffing shortages continue to cause chaos at airports this summer, disabled passengers must not be forgotten or overlooked.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in