Ex-DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in court on rape and other sex charges

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared in court charged with rape and a number of other historical sex offences.

Donaldson’s wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, also appeared in court to face charges in relation to the same police investigation.

The pair were released on continuing bail when they made their first appearance at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old politician was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

He did not speak as he arrived at the court accompanied by his solicitor, John McBurney, on Wednesday.

Police officers attempted to keep the roadway clear during the large media scrum for his arrival.

The public gallery in the tiny Court Three at Newry Courthouse was packed for the hearing.

There were so many media in attendance that special arrangements were made to facilitate journalists who could not be accommodated in the courtroom.

Donaldson, wearing a grey suit, and his wife, wearing a black suit, sat in the dock at the rear of the court, with a court custody officer between them.

The hearing began with District Judge Eamonn King noting the public interest in the case and warning that it would be a criminal offence for anyone to record the proceedings.

The two defendants were then asked to confirm their names and dates of birth.

They stood as the charges were then read to them.

Jeffrey Donaldson faces 11 charges – one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006.

The offences relate to two alleged victims.

Asked if he understood the charges, he nodded and said “I do”.

His wife, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

She also confirmed to the judge that she understood the charges.

Neither defendant was asked to formally enter a plea.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect the pair to the charges.

Defence lawyers said there had been some agreed variations to bail, including ending a condition that the two defendants cannot contact each other.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer asked for a four week adjournment to progress work on setting a date for a preliminary inquiry.

The judge listed the case for mention again on May 22. However, he said the two defendants would not have to attend on that date.

The pair were released on continuing bail of £350 following the brief hearing.

There were chaotic scenes as they left Newry Courthouse.

Some members of the public shouted abuse and tried to lunge towards him as he left the building.

The police surrounded Jeffrey Donaldson who briefly re-entered the court building before leaving a second time and departing in a car.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged.

He had recently led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson has been appointed interim party leader.

Donaldson has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley, a seat he has held since 1997.