Tory politicians to be knighted by Princess Royal at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Three Conservative politicians will be knighted by the Princess Royal.

Former Tory ministers Sir David Davis and Sir Gavin Williamson and ex-backbencher Sir Philip Davies will receive knighthoods for their public service at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sir Gavin, 48, who was twice sacked as a Cabinet minister and oversaw the exams fiasco during the coronavirus pandemic, was recommended for the honour by Boris Johnson in 2022.

The Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge MP’s knighthood was widely criticised after a series of gaffes he made as education secretary, including confusing footballer Marcus Rashford with England rugby star Maro Itoje.

He was sacked from the role in September 2021, having previously been axed as defence secretary after an inquiry into a leak from the National Security Council.

Labour politicians condemned the honour, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who tweeted: “Reward for failure. Shameless.”

Sir Gavin, who helped run Mr Johnson’s successful 2019 campaign to succeed Theresa May as Tory leader, was honoured on the basis of his political and public service.

Sir David, 75, the MP for Goole and Pocklington, notably served as Brexit secretary during Mrs May’s period as prime minister.

Former Shipley MP Sir Philip, whose wife is former minister Esther McVey, will be knighted on the recommendation of Rishi Sunak.

He held the Yorkshire seat from 2005 until the general election earlier this year.

They are among 130 people being recognised by Anne.

Former England football coach Chris Powell is being made an MBE.

He was part of Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

He played more than 700 matches with clubs including Southend, Charlton and Derby, is currently an assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday and won five England caps.