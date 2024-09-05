Tory former minister calls for better access to trains for disabled people

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Conservative former minister Sir Gavin Williamson has called for improved access at train stations for disabled people.

This comes after one of Britain’s most famous Paralympians, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, had to “crawl off a train” at London King’s Cross.

Baroness Grey-Thompson travelled on a train from Leeds to London King’s Cross on August 26, but arrived to find no-one there to help and said she was left waiting for 16 minutes.

Sir Gavin said it is “vitally important” that a scheme to replace the Conservatives’ Access For All is established in order to “serve our disabled residents”.

In the Commons on Thursday, he said: “In Stone, there are many disabled residents who simply do not have access and aren’t able to access the railway station. I know this is an issue in many constituencies up and down the country.

“Can we have a debate about what can be done to make sure that disabled people have good access to our railway stations?

“Previously we had the Access For All scheme, but it is vitally important we have a new scheme to replace that, so we can serve our disabled residents.”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “We’ve all been made extra aware of theses issues over recent weeks, with the horrific story from Tanni Grey-Thompson with her recent endeavours on her transport network.

“I can (assure) him that we are committed to addressing these issues, we are currently considering the best approach with the Access For All programme.

“But I know that a number of other colleagues will be raising these matters, so I’m sure a backbench business debate or something similar would be widely subscribed to.”

Last week, Baroness Grey-Thompson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she missed her 7.15pm train and got on the 7.45pm service, but when she arrived at King’s Cross no-one was there to meet her.

She said: “Disabled people have a legal right to turn up and go. So I had booked assistance but I hadn’t made that train so, legally, I am allowed to turn up and ask to get on a train.

“So my view is, once somebody has put me on a train, I have a contract, which means somebody should meet me at the other end.

“The booking system is not particularly fit for purpose. Every train company does things slightly differently.

“You know, we were meant to have level boarding in the UK January 1 2020, under the Disability Discrimination Act. Every single government has kicked the can down the road.

“It is now going to be 100 years before we have level boarding and I can get on a train without the permission or support of a non-disabled person.

“So I’m still quite angry this morning. I thought I was over it but I’m not, because I can still just about get off the train if I have to. There are loads of people who can’t.”