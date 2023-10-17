What the papers say – October 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The papers on Tuesday feature the Prime Minister’s call for Hamas to release the hostages it took in its attack on Israel.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Metro and The Times all lead with Rishi Sunak’s comments after he said six Britons were killed and 10 remain missing, including two teenage sisters.

The Guardian and Financial Times report the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing as a US bid to ease the blockade on the region failed.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the i both say Israeli soldiers preparing for a ground attack on Gaza face miles of booby-trapped tunnels.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports hundreds of violent offenders are set to be released early due to prison overcrowding.

Coleen Rooney says she almost ended her marriage to footballer husband Wayne over his drunken antics with other women, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says 35% of British families argue over turning the heating on.