What the papers say – February 6
A wide range of local and international stories feature across Thursday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The papers on Thursday are led by global reaction to Donald Trump’s proposal for a US takeover in the Gaza Strip.
The Guardian, The Independent and Financial Times lead with “condemnation” from around the world after the US President said he wanted to “own” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.
The story is also covered by the Daily Star, which carries the headline: “Wish you were here?”
The i says the comments placed Britain on a “collision course” with the US as the UK joined a host of opponents to the proposal, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and the UN.
Meanwhile, the Metro and Daily Express lead with the families of victims of Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane demanding accountability after a report into NHS care for the triple-killer found “failings on an epic level”.
The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the victims of Calocane and Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.
And The Daily Telegraph reports Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has revealed jobless and low-paid migrants will be barred from settling indefinitely in the UK as her first major Conservative policy.