Retired great-grandfather who left school at 14 achieves GCSE in English
Danny Davey, 73, sat his exam at Suffolk New College in Ipswich.
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A great-grandfather who left school at 14 said he “felt emotional” to have achieved a GCSE in English at the age of 73.
Former roofer Danny Davey, of Ipswich in Suffolk, sat his exam at Suffolk New College in the town and got a grade six.
Earlier this year the pensioner won a writing competition organised by the further education institution.
“I never wrote until I started here in September last year,” said Mr Davey.
“It’s 59 years since I went to school.
“Growing up, I went to about 15 different schools, left school at 14, got a holiday job and never went back (to school).
“I’ve always wanted to learn and improve myself. You should never stop learning – personal development is everyone’s responsibility.”
The father-of-four, who also has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, continued: “I came to Suffolk New College to learn the rules of writing.
“On seeing my GCSE result, I generally felt emotional. I’m amazed.”
He said his message to other people considering returning to education in retirement is that “everyone needs a purpose – and there is nothing better than going back to learning”.
He added: “If I could give my 14-year-old self some advice it would be go back to school.”
Mr Davey previously sat GCSE maths at the college, achieving a C-grade in 2016.