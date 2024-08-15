Student who lost mother to cancer weeks before A-levels secures Cambridge place

Support truly

A sixth-form student who lost the mother who homeschooled her to cancer weeks before sitting her A-levels is going to Cambridge after achieving straight A*s.

Francesca Morgan said her mother Faustina, who taught her at home until her GCSEs, would be “immensely proud”.

Francesca, 18, was home-educated for eight years, completing her first GCSE in Mandarin at 11 years old, and going on to achieve nine GCSEs with top grades of 8s and 9s.

She then joined Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, an independent school in Fenham, Newcastle, months before her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She had never smoked.

Faustina, who moved from Malaysia to the UK in her early 20s, learned of her daughter’s offer from the University of Cambridge before passing away in April this year, just weeks before Francesca sat her A-level exams.

Francesca said: “Staying motivated wasn’t the main challenge I faced, but finding the time and energy to focus on revision was difficult.

“Disruption was inevitable due to my mum’s condition, and balancing study with spending time with her and the rest of my family was very hard to get right, especially during term time when I had to be in school all day.

“Coping with this loss during my exam preparation provided a significant challenge, however, I found that revision was often an escape for me, and helped me to retain some sense of routine and purpose.

I am very much looking forward to the academic rigour and challenge of being taught by the leading researchers in the world at university Francesca Morgan

“We had the greatest support from friends and family and in some ways it felt like a relief, to know that her battle was over and we could celebrate her life and legacy.”

Francesca has now secured her place to read Natural Sciences at Cambridge after achieving four A* grades in physics, chemistry, maths and further maths, together with an A* in the extended project qualification.

Francesca said: “My mum was so happy when my hard work earned me an offer from Cambridge, and I know she is immensely proud.

“She was a truly remarkable person. In education specifically, she had the biggest influence on me and my sister. She dedicated herself to fostering a great relationship with us, teaching us the values of faith, hard work, honesty and resilience.”

Francesca's achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, especially considering the challenging circumstances she faced. Her resilience, determination and academic excellence have been truly inspiring. She has not only excelled in her studies but also demonstrated incredible strength of character Will Scott, principal at Dame Allan’s Schools

As she prepares to leave Newcastle for the first time, Francesca said: “Moving away from home is a big step for anyone, but particularly so in my circumstances.

“I am very much looking forward to the academic rigour and challenge of being taught by the leading researchers in the world at university.”

Will Scott, principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Francesca’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, especially considering the challenging circumstances she faced. Her resilience, determination and academic excellence have been truly inspiring.

“She has not only excelled in her studies but also demonstrated incredible strength of character.”