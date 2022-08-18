Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dyslexic student wins place at top art university

Ella McEwan had been told that continuing her education was futile due to her severe dyslexia.

Rod Minchin
Thursday 18 August 2022 13:29
A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs because of her dyslexia has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities (David Jones/PA)
A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs because of her dyslexia has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities (David Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

A student told by her previous school that she would never pass her GCSEs has won a place at one of the UK’s top art universities.

Ella McEwan had been told that continuing her education was futile due to her severe dyslexia but she will now study at the University of the Arts London Chelsea College of Art and Design.

The 18-year-old achieved three D*s – the equivalent of three A*s at A-level – in her BTEC art and design course at Millfield College in Somerset.

The university told her she had submitted the best portfolio they had seen this year.

Ella McEwan is heading to one of the UK’s top art universities after studying at Millfield School (Millfield School/PA)

Recommended

Miss McEwan, from Monmouth in Wales, joined the school in Year 9 and has benefited from additional support to help with her disability.

“The teachers go out of their way to support you. The department has given me the confidence to be comfortable being myself and with my dyslexia, as there is still quite a stigma surrounding learning differences,” she said.

“They have also helped put me forward for activities such as speaking on webinars about my personal experience as a dyslexic, to suggesting to take the BTEC art and design course at sixth form. I have loved every minute of it.”

The teenager addressed the school’s teaching body during inset training last year, giving them an honest account about what it is like to be dyslexic and how they can adapt their teaching to help students.

Dyslexia should never be viewed as a disability that will hold someone back, it is a superpower that those individuals can harness as they see things in a different way that others may not

Gavin Horgan, headmaster, Millfield College

Headmaster Gavin Horgan said: “Ella is the perfect example of someone who has overcome adversity to achieve their dreams.

“Her story is a remarkable one of hard work, resilience and determination.

“Dyslexia should never be viewed as a disability that will hold someone back, it is a superpower that those individuals can harness as they see things in a different way that others may not.

Recommended

“The UK education system should be championing dyslexic thinking skills and adapting teaching methods that would ultimately help every child in the classroom, not writing them off at an early age.

“To see Ella go on to study at one of the UK’s top art universities is fantastic and hugely deserved.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in