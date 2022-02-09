Scotland’s GDP fails to grow as much as predicted, figures show

Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.7% in the third quarter of last year, but remained 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels.

Tom Eden
Wednesday 09 February 2022 12:04
Scotland’s economy is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s economy is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by less than previously believed in the third quarter of 2021, figures show.

The latest GDP estimates indicate growth of 0.7% between July and September, rather than the 1% prediction towards the end of last year.

It means that the Scotland’s GDP is now 2.2% below the level recorded in the final quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures, published by Scottish Government  relate to the country’s onshore economy and exclude the output from oil and gas extraction.

Scotland s estimated onshore GDP as of the third quarter in 2021" data-source="Scottish Government">

Recommended

The onshore GDP of Scotland is estimated to have been £164.7 billion in total over the last four quarters, or £30,113 per person, down from £167.2 billion in 2019.

If oil and gas extraction in Scottish waters were included, Scotland’s GDP was estimated to be £173.6 billion in total, or £31,748 per person, and is down from a value of £180.7 billion in 2019.

In the third quarter of 2021, there was growth of 1.7% in the services sector, a significant decrease from the 6.4% growth recorded increase in the previous three months when restrictions had been eased.

Output in the production sector fell by 3.5% between July and September, after growing by 3.6% in the second quarter, while construction output fell by 0.7% after growing by 3.5% in quarter two.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in