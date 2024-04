For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is keeping the door open to a July general election, having again refused to rule out going to the country this summer.

Amid speculation that a disastrous set of local elections results for the Tories could force his hand, the prime minister would not “say anything more than I’ve already said” on the date of the next election.

He has previously said it will take place in the second half of 2024.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declined to rule out a July poll (Henry Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

Most Westminster analysts take this as meaning October or November, although there is mounting speculation a contest could come as early as July.

Grant Shapps has warned agitating Tory MPs against ousting Mr Sunak and said the prime minister should be left to “get on with the job”.

The defence secretary said Mr Sunak should be “given the space” to do his job. “He’s doing a great job – he’s doing it under difficult circumstances,” said Mr Shapps.

But a drubbing in mayoral and council elections on May 2 could either lead to a challenge to his leadership or persuade him that an earlier polling day could be a better solution than limping on with a divided party.

The defection of a Conservative ex-health minister to Labour could further spook already restive Tory MPs and increases the pressure on the Prime Minister.

Dr Dan Poulter on Saturday announced he was quitting the Tory Party, which he accused of no longer prioritising the overstretched NHS.

Mr Sunak was asked on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, recorded before Dr Poulter’s shock defection, whether the latter half of 2024 could mean July.

Dr Dan Poulter signing his Labour Party membership form with Ellie Reeves, Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator (Labour Party/PA) ( PA Media )

The Prime Minister said: “I’m not going to say anything more than I’ve already said, I’ve been very clear about that.”

Pressed repeatedly whether he was ruling out July, he said: “I’m not going to do that.

“You’re going to try and draw whatever conclusion you want from what I say. I’m going to always try and say the same thing. You should just listen to what I said, same thing I’ve said all year.”

When presenter Sir Trevor said he wanted to know when to book his summer holidays, the Prime Minister replied: “Actually, Trevor, it’s more important than your holiday or anyone’s holiday. I’ve got a job to do which is delivering for the country.

“And as we’ve been talking about, we are delivering when it comes to tackling illegal migration. We’re delivering when it comes to investing in our defence.”

The full interview will air on Sky News on Sunday morning.

In less than a week, the Tories are expected to lose about half of their council seats up for election, while their two most high-profile regional mayors face difficult contests.

Some analysts believe defeat for West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen could lead to the Prime Minister facing a no-confidence vote, with 52 Tory MPs needed to trigger one.

There were rumours swirling in Westminster on Friday that Mr Sunak could fire the starting gun on an election campaign as soon as Monday in a bid to thwart a possible challenge from restive MPs, though Downing Street brushed them off.

The latest possible date he could hold the election is January 28 2025.

Mr Sunak sought to bolster his premiership this week with a flurry of announcements, including the passing of Rwanda asylum legislation and a pledge to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence by 2030.

A BMG survey for the i paper suggested that voters who backed the Conservatives in 2019, but have since deserted the party, would be more likely to vote Tory under a different leader.

He was already been accused of being a “chicken” and “squatting in Downing Street” after ruling out holding the election on 2 May, when voters will go to the polls for local elections across the country.

The growing speculation comes as the Conservatives sit 21 points behind in the opinion polls. A series of polls have shown the party is heading for electoral oblivion, with even Mr Sunak at risk of losing his seat.