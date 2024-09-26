Good Friday Agreement broker Mitchell calls on leaders to fulfil its potential

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Former senator George Mitchell, who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement, has challenged Northern Ireland’s current leaders to fulfil the potential of the historic peace deal.

Mr Mitchell, who returned to Belfast as plans were unveiled to build a new home for a peace institute in his name at Queen’s University, said while Northern Ireland had enjoyed 26 years of peace, there “has not been 26 years of full reconciliation and progress”.

The veteran diplomat, 91, also had an emotional meeting with Erin McArdle, one of the first babies born after the 1998 agreement which largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mitchell, who chaired the Good Friday Agreement negotiations to a successful conclusion, was making his first visit to Belfast since he attended events at Queen’s last year to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

The event on Wednesday night was held to mark a dedication of the new home for the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at the university.

Among those in attendance at the recently opened Seamus Heaney Centre, beside which the new institute will be developed, were former taioseach Bertie Ahern, Secretary of State Hilary Benn and the First and deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly as well as a host of political leaders, past and present.

Television presenter Donna Traynor then facilitated a conversation between Mr Mitchell and Ms McArdle and her mother Caroline in the Whitla Hall.

There have been 26 years of peace; there has not been 26 years of full reconciliation and progress George Mitchell, former diplomat

Reflecting on the challenges of negotiating the agreement, Mr Mitchell said he believed “Northern Ireland can be and will be a lesson to the world”.

He added: “The challenge you have is to take advantage of this opportunity.

“There have been 26 years of peace; there has not been 26 years of full reconciliation and progress.

“The restoration of the Assembly, the election of two credible, responsible women Michelle (O’Neill) and Emma (Little-Pengelly), the fact that you don’t have an election coming up right away, means that there is an enormous opportunity now for Northern Ireland to experience a period of growth, increased prosperity, opportunity, education, healthcare for children.

“A place where people not only want to live but people want to come to.

“I believe that with all my heart and soul.

“I hope that is going to happen, that springing from this moment, out of crisis comes opportunity that Northern Ireland can move forward together.”

Declan Kelly, a former US Envoy, is leading the fundraising campaign to rebuild the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice.

Originally established in 2016, it is an interdisciplinary research institute providing a response to the global challenge of building a peaceful, inclusive and secure world.

Mr Kelly said: “I was honoured to be approached to lead the capital committee for the Mitchell Centre.

“We owe it to future generations to pass on all we can of George Mitchell’s towering accomplishment here through the long years that led to the Good Friday Agreement.”

Senator Mitchell was a key architect of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, chairing the talks in 1998 that brought peace to this island Sir Ian Greer, Queen's University Belfast

Queen’s president and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Ian Greer, added: “It is an honour to welcome our former chancellor and close friend of the University, Senator George Mitchell, back to Queen’s for this special event.

“Senator Mitchell was a key architect of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, chairing the talks in 1998 that brought peace to this island.

“The continuing work that takes place at the Queen’s Institute that bears his name solidifies the Senator’s and Queen’s unwavering commitment to lasting peace for this island and its people.

“This event was a celebration of how far we have come in terms of peace, and we look forward to continuing the work on global peace, security and justice when the new institute building opens in the next few years.”

Ms O’Neill said the institute “showcases the positive change that has taken place in the north since the Belfast Good Friday Agreement”.

She added: “This building and the research institute that bears his name, pay tribute to the commitment and dedication of Senator George Mitchell to bringing peace here and I want to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of Senator Mitchell throughout the peace process.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was an honour to be part of the event.

She added: “The progress that has been made over the course of the last 26 years has been remarkable and Senator Mitchell’s commitment to Northern Ireland and his deep understanding of here has been an important part of that journey.

“This initiative will reflect the importance of peace but it will also remind us of the frailty and how we all must continue to work at maintaining it.”