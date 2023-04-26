Georgia Toffolo tasked with banishing I’m A Celeb contestant from main camp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia “Toff” Toffolo was faced with the “brutal” decision of banishing one of her fellow I’m A Celebrity … South Africa contestants from main camp, in the latest episode of the ITV reality show.

Toffolo, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Australia in 2017, entered the show with Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass on Wednesday’s episode.

She was later chosen by the other contestants to immediately take part in a challenge, during which she was forced to crawl through a filthy drain system to collect stars.

After successfully recovering eight of 11 stars, she was told by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she would be returning to the main camp – but had to choose a celebrity to replace.

The chosen contestant would then be sent to join Klass and Whyment in the more basic “Savannah Scrub” camp.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Toffolo expressed her dismay at having to make the decision, saying “who on earth do I bump off?”

Her fellow campmates reacted with shock and surprise after learning of her task, with Phil Tufnell exclaiming “that’s brutal”.

But the closing credits rolled just as Toffolo was about to deliver her verdict, leaving viewers on a cliff-hanger for Thursday’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, in a pre-recorded segment ahead of her arrival, the 28-year-old former Made In Chelsea star imagined winning the show for a second time.

“There’s something about the magic of this show – to be asked to do it again, it’s too good an opportunity for me to miss,” she said.

“Can you imagine winning it for a second time? It’s obviously a huge pipe dream. It’s not going to happen, but it’s nice to be in the running.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s episode, TV personality Gillian McKeith told the other celebrities that they “need to have a toilet talk”.

The 63-year-old said: “Every time we go in there, there’s widdles all around the edge. I’m having to clean up widdles of people I don’t even know.”

US model Janice Dickinson, 68, added: “Don’t sprinkle it on the seat, please. We have to sit on it. You can aim.”

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman and former royal butler Paul Burrell also took on a challenge to earn a treat for the camp.

– I’m A Celebrity… South Africa returns on Thursday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.