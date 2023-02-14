Jump to content

Fire death suspect detained in London after police appeal

Staffordshire Police said Romanian national Georgian Constantin was arrested in London in connection with the death of his former partner.

Matthew Cooper
Tuesday 14 February 2023 17:10
Undated handout photo issued by Staffordshire Police of Valentina Cozma who was killed in a fire at her home in Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday February 9. Staffordshire Police have appealed directly to Georgian Constantin to give himself up following the death of his former wife. He is thought to have links to the Southampton area and has been sighted in London since the fire. Issue date: Monday February 13, 2023.
Undated handout photo issued by Staffordshire Police of Valentina Cozma who was killed in a fire at her home in Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Thursday February 9. Staffordshire Police have appealed directly to Georgian Constantin to give himself up following the death of his former wife. He is thought to have links to the Southampton area and has been sighted in London since the fire. Issue date: Monday February 13, 2023.
(PA Media)

Detectives have arrested a 42-year-old man who was named by police as a suspect after his ex-wife died in a house fire.

Georgian Constantin, of Stoke-on-Trent, was detained in London on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder, Staffordshire Police said.

Constantin’s former partner Valentina Cozma, aged 40, died after a blaze at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, last Thursday.

A post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire’s Major and Organised Crime department, is appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

The senior officer said: “We are grateful for the community’s support during this investigation.

Inquiries into Valentina’s tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.

“My thoughts remain with Valentina’s loved ones, in particular her young son, at this deeply traumatic time.”

