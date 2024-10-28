Belfast-based energy services firm secures £4m contract in Germany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Belfast-based energy services firm has secured a £4 million deal in Germany.

It has been described as Joulen’s first major export deal, and will see the firm provide its AI platform, Paris, to SonneNext, a leading German energy company.

Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy hailed the deal, which will create 13 jobs.

The new jobs we are creating are open to people from across Northern Ireland due to our hybrid working approach, and will further enhance our ability to innovate and grow in the green energy sector Chris Doherty, Joulen

“Joulen’s success in the German market highlights how companies from the north are leading the way in the green economy, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions to drive international growth,” he said.

“The creation of 13 new jobs, supported by Invest NI, will further boost Joulen’s ability to expand its Paris platform and meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“During my recent visit to Germany, I saw first-hand the significant opportunities available to local businesses in this key market.

“My economic plans prioritise innovation, sustainability, and the creation of high quality jobs, and this announcement is an excellent example of how we can achieve these goals.”

Joulen also has ambitious plans to expand its product offering, including developing features to meet the changing needs of the global renewable energy market.

This successful contract win with SonneNext highlights the vital role our in-market teams play globally, with our team in Dusseldorf instrumental in offering support with market research, due diligence, and navigating the complexities of the German business landscape Steve Harper, Invest NI

Chris Doherty, managing director at Joulen, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SonneNext, a leader in the German renewable energy market.

“This contract is not only a significant commercial achievement for Joulen, but also shows how our platform can enable new innovative energy services to customers across Europe.

“Our Paris platform is already making a huge impact in optimising renewable energy, and we’re excited to bring that expertise to Germany through this new partnership.

“The new jobs we are creating are open to people from across Northern Ireland due to our hybrid working approach, and will further enhance our ability to innovate and grow in the green energy sector.”

Steve Harper, executive director of international business and skills at Invest NI, said: “Invest NI has been proud to support Joulen from its early stages, offering R&D support, technical expertise, and helping the company expand its team in 2021.

“Our latest support will now enable the creation of 13 new high-value jobs.

“This successful contract win with SonneNext highlights the vital role our in-market teams play globally, with our team in Dusseldorf instrumental in offering support with market research, due diligence, and navigating the complexities of the German business landscape.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Joulen and sets a strong foundation for its future growth in international markets.”