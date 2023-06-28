Holocaust survivor awarded medals on 100th birthday

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Holocaust survivor has received war medals she never knew she was entitled to on her 100th birthday.

Henny Franks fled Nazi persecution in Cologne, western Germany, on the kindertransport as a teenager.

After arriving in the UK, she was keen help in the war and volunteered for the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) – the women’s branch of the British Army – as a truck driver at a munitions factory.

But for 78 years, since the end of the Second World War in Europe, she never received the medals she was entitled to.

On Wednesday – Henny’s 100th birthday – she was awarded the Defence Medal and the War Medal 1939-45 together with her HM Armed Forces Veteran Badge at a surprise ceremony in Jewish Care’s Holocaust Survivors’ Centre in London.

Jewish Care is one of the largest health and social care charities dedicated to London’s Jewish community.

The ceremony was organised by AJEX, The Jewish Military Association, which reunites Jewish veterans and their relatives with their war medals.

AJEX JMA national chair Dan Fox surprised Henny at the birthday party.

He said: “It was an honour to surprise Henny today.

“As the ‘greatest generation’ become fewer, lasting recognition of their service and commitment is more important than ever.

“The restoration and reclamation of medals is a striking way of ensuring this.

“They are artefacts or personal history, but also meaningful to families, communities and the nation as a whole.

“They help us remember what veterans went through and to take pride in what they did.”

Henny said she was “overcome with joy” to finally receive the medals and said it had been an “amazing” day.