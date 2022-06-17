What the papers say – June 17
Reports that Boris Johnson may not replace Lord Geidt as ministerial ethics adviser feature among the front page stories.
The papers at the end of the working week are led by warnings of more inflation pain to come.
The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro all lead with the Bank of England warning inflation could reach 11% this year.
The Daily Mail carries comments from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who warns the Government would not be able to shield everyone from the “painful correction” to come.
The Daily Express says the inflation rise will see food prices increase by 15%.
Despite the crisis, ministers have ruled out cuts to personal tax until 2024, according to the i.
The Guardian and The Independent lead with an “outcry” over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to immediately fill the role of ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation.
The Daily Mirror reports lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction.
The Sun says a passenger died after an incident at Gatwick Airport.
The Financial Times reports the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have pledged to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid.
And the Daily Star says “weather boffins” have warned against drinking too much alcohol on what is set to be the hottest day of the year.
