SNP MSP ‘receives death threats’ over paedophile tweet

Karen Adam said she had been threatened with being ‘put through a woodchipper’.

Craig Paton
Monday 03 January 2022 11:56
The SNP MSP said child abusers were ‘not bogey men under the bed’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

An SNP MSP says she has received death threats after a tweet she posted about paedophiles.

Karen Adam, who was elected to represent Banffshire and Buchan Coast at last year’s election, said on Twitter after the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell that abusers are not “Mac wearing flashers in the street” but are “our family, friends and colleagues”.

She added: “It’s uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight.”

The post was interpreted by some, including Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny, as an attempt to humanise those who abuse children – something the MSP firmly rejected.

On Monday, in a tweet posted just after 3am, Ms Adam said she had received death threats as a result of her original tweet and signalled she could pursue legal action.

“Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared,” she said.

Death threats vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I’d be put through a wood chipper.

Grateful for litigation advice. I’m off for a wee bit.”

