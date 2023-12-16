Sunak in Rome for illegal migration talks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak will hold talks with the leaders of Italy and Albania later during a visit to Rome, where illegal migration is expected to top the agenda.

The Prime Minister will meet Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and Albania’s Edi Rama during the brief Rome trip. Number 10 said that discussions would focus on “joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration and organised crime”.

Mr Sunak, who has developed a strong partnership with Ms Meloni, will also make an appearance at a right-wing political gathering organised by the Italian leader’s party.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also expected to attend the Brothers of Italy’s annual Atreju event, which has been frequented by former Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Mr Sunak has sought to win support from European allies to help crack down on illegal migration, with both Albania and Italy seen as key partners.

A returns agreement with Albania has been repeatedly touted by the Government as a key achievement in the broader effort to put a stop to small boats crossings in the Channel.

Downing Street said Mr Sunak was clear that illegal migration is a “shared global challenge and it is important that countries work together to address it”.

The last week in Westminster has been dominated by the Government’s bid to push ahead with plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in a move to curb Channel crossings.

Mr Sunak has indicated he is open to making changes to his Rwanda Bill if they can be backed up by “respectable” legal arguments, as ministers seek to quell dissent among Tory MPs.